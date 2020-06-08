localish

Meet Thumbelina! The adorable squirrel who is taking over the internet

NEW YORK CITY -- Thumbelina, the playful and mischievous squirrel, is taking over the internet with her adorable personality.

"She loves to play, sleep and her favorite thing in the entire planet is avocados. She's on an endless quest to find avocados," said Christina, a wildlife rehabilitator who saved Thumbelina with her husband Michael.

Thumbelina, who was rescued by Christina and Michael after her nest was destroyed by city construction in the Bronx, has been bringing a smile to her followers through her daily Instagram videos.

"We get so many private messages, even before the pandemic, many people who suffer with mental illness and depression feel like they have an outlet to watch and get some happiness. We are so grateful that we can do that," said Christina.

Even though the release of Thumbelina into the wildlife is never out of the question, Christina and Michael continue to assess her health day by day until she can finally be released.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattancommunity journalistsquirrelpetanimal rescuesocial superstarswabcpet careanimalslocalish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishoriginals
LOCALISH
3 strong women, 3 diplomas and 1 family🎓
High school seniors bond by giving back to families impacted by pandemic
How Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for H-Town
Chicago man honors George Floyd in 46-mile walk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hits new record-high of 739 hospitalizations
LATEST: City of Raleigh lifts curfew
Officer charged in Floyd's death to make 1st court appearance
NCHSAA lifting dead period on June 15
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
Alamance County race draws more than 2,000 in 'protest'
Show More
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
The 411: People, let me tell you 'bout my best friend
Cumberland Co. mother arrested after child abuse video surfaces
Durham schools' summer meals program starts Monday
More TOP STORIES News