localish

This brewer is the 1st Black woman to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale

PHILADELPHIA -- Charisse McGill started selling her French toast bites at Philadelphia's Christmas Village in 2018.

People loved the idea of a snackable, on the go, french toast with unlimited toppings.

She started selling the treats at festivals and markets throughout the city and business was booming.


When the pandemic hit, she was forced to rethink her business plan as events started to get canceled.

So when Doylestown Brewing Company reached out to collaborate on a beer she jumped at the opportunity.

She made her famous bites into an ale, calling it French Toast Bites Ale. With this brew, McGill became the very first Black woman with a signature beer in the state of Pennsylvania.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviblack history monthblack owned businessbite sizebe localish philadelphialocalish
LOCALISH
Philly gets its first urban winery with Mural City Cellars
Philly rapper Chill Moody wants you to appreciate the Nice Things with new kombucha
Kpelle Design creates inspiring jewelry with roots in West Africa
East Bay pink fire engine transports cancer fighters to last treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Stay-at-home order set to expire in 5 days
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
NCDMV hosts drive through job fair in Rocky Mount
DPAC releases updated Broadway schedule; Hamilton pushed to 2022
How the Durham Freeway crushed a Black business mecca
Security officials cast blame for failures during Capitol insurrection
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Show More
Chief of Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe's name
What to know before booking spring break travel
Police chase ends in crash off I-87
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
NC families mourn 500K Americans killed by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News