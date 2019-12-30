This Cliff Diver Is Cleaning Oceans Across the World

WATCH
Localish
Ellie Smart, professional Cliff Diver and founder of the Clean Cliffs Project, is on a mission to end plastic pollution in oceans across the globe! For more follow Ellie on Instagram @ellietsmart
