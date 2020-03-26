This clothing line for people with disability makes getting dressed a snap

Nancy Connors created the Smart Adaptive Clothing line after her father fell ill and could no longer dress in the classic button-down shirts he was known for wearing.He had to resort to sweats and tees because they were 'easy' for the caregivers to get on and off.She believed there had to be not only a better way but a more fashionable option, so she created Smart Adaptive Clothing, a clothing line designed for people with disabilities.The line uses velcro as a way to easily get in and out of clothes, and it's fashionable!6024 Ridge Ave Suite 116-334, Philadelphia, PA 19128267-818-4407