Conscious clothing line pivots to mask making during coronavirus crisis

This company has turned it's resources from making clothing to making face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The owner Staci Woo told ABC7 "We've got the means, we've got the fabric, we've got the people, and people are needing the masks right now," Staci told ABC7.

They are also offering free sewing for anyone with precut fabric in need of a mask.

Her friend and supporter Dr. Brad Thomas cautions against using the masks as a reason to socialize. "We're not supplying the masks to encourage socialization, this is really just an extra layer of protection in addition to washing your hands and isolation."

Staci and House of Woo are accepting donations. They are also offering free sewing for anyone with precut fabric in need of a mask.

If you need masks please reach out to House of Woo at Woohello@ilovewoo.com
House of Woo

209 S. Gary

Arts District, Downtown Los Angeles
213.687.4800

House of Woo
hello@ilovewoo.com
