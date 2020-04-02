localish

Chicago area couple hosts drive-up wedding after COVID-19 outbreak changes plans

A Chicago area couple got creative when their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nicole and Tim began planning their wedding over a year ago. However, with the recent banning of large gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, they took the necessary precautions to make their wedding work.


The couple was married in their front yard and guests watched the celebration from their cars.

In the end, Nicole said her wedding was still perfect and is happy the grandparents were able to attend.
Related topics:
coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakweddingscoronavirus pandemicweddingcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
