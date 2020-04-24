Deaf dog provides inspiration, smiles via virtual visits and drive-bys

Cole is a deaf therapy dog who teaches people through the Project Team Cole that it's okay to be different.

He frequented schools and nursing homes daily but since the Coronavirus has hit New Jersey, the schools and nursing facilities have either closed or won't allow visitors.


Cole and his owner Chris got creative to still be there to support Cole's friends. They drive through the neighborhood of the students and wave at them from the car and the pair also do daily virtual visits so everyone can see and talk to Cole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commoncoronaviruslocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Garner man is one of many facing the tiring unemployment process
How minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in NC
Head nurse of CFVMC COVID-19 unit reflects on pandemic
Carolina Panthers announce 2020 NFL schedule
Experts advise how to get help paying monthly bills
Show More
NC sees more than twice as many COVID-19 deaths as flu deaths
Local restaurants brace for looming meat shortage
Family members of Monica Moynan react after ex-boyfriend arrested
IRS: Stimulus checks sent to the deceased must be returned
Mobile auto service swaps cars for disinfecting businesses
More TOP STORIES News