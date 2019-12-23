my go-to

The Best Holiday Tamales and Drag Show at Casita del Campo

Casita del Campo in Silverlake is a fixture in the community. Opened in 1962 by Rudy del Campo, a professional dancer most notably known for appearing in Westside Story. It's perhaps best known for its traditional Mexican food, including delicious homestyle tamales, but among the locals this spot is best known for its underground theater where weekly drag shows celebrate inclusivity and diversity. This restaurant prides itself on being a go-to place for all especially during the holidays. Since the beginning, the owners have been allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and have continued to give back to the neighborhood. For more details visit their site: Casita del Campo you can also follow them on Facebook Casita del Campo and Instagram Casita del Campo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakeentertainmentfoodmexicantheaterlocalishmy go to
MY GO-TO
For the holidays, Bethlehem, Pa, transforms to Christmas City, USA
Deacon Dave's in Livermore dazzles with over 600,000 Christmas lights
A Holiday Wonderland the Bay Area!
This life-size gingerbread house is totally edible!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: Festive holiday lights displays in our area
Senior living facility worker accused of raping resident
Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi
Police search for masked SunTrust Bank robbery suspect
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Store owner donates jewelry to foster children
Man charged with DWI in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old
Show More
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Utah man injects Tesla key into skin
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Days-long search continues for missing man with Alzheimer's
More TOP STORIES News