Father and son duo speed painters raise millions of dollars for charities across the country

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- This is something you have to see to believe!

When speed painters Dan Dunn and his son, Harvey Dunn, pick up a paintbrush, magic unfolds before your eyes.

Each of them can create a portrait of any celebrity in just three to five minutes, painting the image upside down and then spinning it around to reveal an amazing work of art!

The pair performs their colorful "PaintJam" shows all over the world, often raising money for charities.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the father-son team has begun a virtual "PaintJam-a-thon" to raise money for Feeding America.

They share new videos to their Facebook page and auction off paintings to help support food banks across the U.S.
