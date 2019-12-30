WATCH
This Fried Chicken Is Like No Other!
Localish
Luella's Gospel Bird in Chicago is frying chicken, smothering it in creole gravy, and finishing it off with African sesame seeds. It's unlike any yard bird you've ever had!
