This Fried Chicken Is Like No Other!

Luella's Gospel Bird in Chicago is frying chicken, smothering it in creole gravy, and finishing it off with African sesame seeds. It's unlike any yard bird you've ever had!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chickenlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Highway Patrol IDs 2 drivers killed in Franklin County head-on crash
Watch screening of 'Christmas Vacation' with Chevy Chase in Raleigh
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Visitors allowed after Cape Fear Valley Hospital threat
Sources: Redskins set to hire Ron Rivera; fire Bruce Allen
Show More
NC Chick-fil-A worker becomes local celebrity for positive attitude
Raleigh man hit, killed by car while walking on I-40
Forecast: On-again, off again rain throughout day with highs in 70s
Police release photos of 'person of interest' in deadly Concord Mills shooting
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Robeson Co. home
More TOP STORIES News