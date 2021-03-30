localish

This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas

STAFFORD, TX -- The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is a hidden gem in the Sugar Land/Stafford area of Texas. Each of the 33,000 individual pieces were hand carved in India and shipped to Houston where it took 18-months to construct back in 2004. Its made of Turkish limestone and Italian marble. The Mandir is a place to practice Hindu cultural traditions which date back thousands of years to India. Members gather to offer prayers and to be with family and friends. It's also a campus for a lot of activity for both adults and children. Students take part in classes about culture, religion, family values as well as music and physical activities.

Over the past year, the Mandir has been closed due to the pandemic. Activities and classes have been virtual, and members are hoping the campus can soon return to some kind of normalcy when it is safe to do so. You can learn more about the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by visiting www.baps.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staffordarchitectureabc13 plusarts & culturektrkindiadiversitylocalishabc13 plus sugar landculture
LOCALISH
Spectrum Designs uplifts individuals with Autism
Fourth grader on a mission to change the world with lemonade stand
Episode 1: Live Your Best Life
Belfast baker serves up the best of Ireland in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of road rage shooting victim: My 'world turned upside down'
Man who shot Durham police K-9 in custody after manhunt
Reparations vs. Atonement? Duke economist weighs in
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
NCGOP leader: Want to get the economy open? Get your vaccination shot
Duke pediatrician discusses COVID screenings for students
Downtown Raleigh occupancy rates remain above 90 percent
Show More
Some bars, restaurants experiencing 'devastating' labor shortages
Stock trading app company Robinhood to create 400 jobs in Charlotte
NC lawmakers consider repeal of Jim Crow-era voter-literacy test
Former Fort Bragg officer starts nonprofit to educate soldiers on finances
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
More TOP STORIES News