This hidden house in the forest is turning heads!
This unique house in the forest is turning heads! What started out as a sketch on paper, turned into a reality when the house was built in 1988. The owners partnered with local architect, Art Dyson, to create a house that some say resembles a hobbit house from Lord of the Rings. The house is now for sale for $599,000.
Related topics:
sangerarchitecturelocalish show (lsh)kfsnreal estatelocalish
sangerarchitecturelocalish show (lsh)kfsnreal estatelocalish
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More