share your holidays

How to Plan an Amazing Holiday Trip to Disney

It's time for the biggest holiday party of the year. This holiday season at Disney is like never before: star-studded performances, merry entertainment and much more. Check out what's in store and be sure to mark your calendars! Follow, On the Red Carpet's, Karl Schmid as he gets the inside tea on what's must see at Disneyland during this holiday season! Which may include watching "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" in the Disneyland Park or checking out the brand new show "Mickey's Happy Holiday's"! Make sure you stop by the park this holiday to check out all the fun new attractions and try all the holiday eats!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimparadeholidayshare your holidaysdisneydisneylandlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mobile devices, TVs blamed for mom's painful eye disorder
2 killed, others injured in multiple weekend shootings in Raleigh
1,800 Angels in Wake County still need to be adopted
NC State emeritus professor killed while walking in Raleigh
Raleigh acorn ready for a New Year's Eve shine
The 411: Wonder Woman takin' it back to the '80s
House shopping: What $250K gets you in Raleigh
Show More
UPC inventor, George Laurer, dies at 94
Expect a wave of rollercoaster weather this week
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog trapped in canal
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
More TOP STORIES News