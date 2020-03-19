Hollywood Movie Posters Is a Cinema Collectors Dream Store

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --Opened in 1979, Hollywood Movie Posters is the oldest memorabilia store in the world located in the same location with the same proprietor.Owned and operated by Ron Borst, the store is his playground."It's almost like the shop exists so I can collect." Says Borst.With over thousands of items ranging from posters to scripts, to photos, to magazines, there is something for every cinephile here.You can find the shop tucked away in Artisan's Patio, an alleyway off of Hollywood Blvd. Borst is now semi-retired so the store is only open three days a week.