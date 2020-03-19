entertainment

Hollywood Movie Posters Is a Cinema Collectors Dream Store

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --Opened in 1979, Hollywood Movie Posters is the oldest memorabilia store in the world located in the same location with the same proprietor.

Owned and operated by Ron Borst, the store is his playground.

"It's almost like the shop exists so I can collect." Says Borst.

With over thousands of items ranging from posters to scripts, to photos, to magazines, there is something for every cinephile here.

You can find the shop tucked away in Artisan's Patio, an alleyway off of Hollywood Blvd. Borst is now semi-retired so the store is only open three days a week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodentertainmenthollywoodmoviemy go tolocalish
ENTERTAINMENT
Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon launch podcast
Platino Nominees announced
ABC launching daytime show dedicated to covering coronavirus news
Gloria Gaynor releases 'I Will Survive' coronavirus hand-washing PSA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: New cases of COVID-19 raises Durham County total to 35
Worried about price gouging, eviction? AG offers answers
NC Superintendent: 'We are not coming back to school April 1st'
18,000 lbs. of toilet paper found in stolen truck
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
Nurse's purse stolen out of van at Raleigh day care
$10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge
Show More
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Celebrities get COVID-19 tests, raising concerns of inequality
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
More TOP STORIES News