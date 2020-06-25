Meet the man behind this 'hot rod short bus' and his mission for people with disabilities

RICHMOND, Texas -- Chris Pulley was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 when he was 12.

The Richmond, Texas native lost his ability to walk by his second year of college, and he has been in a wheelchair ever since.

For two and a half years, Pulley restored a 1957 Ford V500 short bus into a fully handicap accessible bus that looks like a hot rod.

He named his organization "Beyond DA Bus" because he hopes it will start a conversation.

Pulley said, "The bus will draw you in. But it's really about getting people with disabilities out doing activities they didn't think they could do."

If you would like to learn more about Beyond DA Bus, visit beyonddabus.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondpumpeddisabilitybuscommunity strongabc13 plusktrkgood newsabc13 plus richmond rosenberglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Outbreaks reported at 3 Wake Co. long-term care centers
'I don't feel safe:' Raleigh business owner may pull plug on downtown icon
Wake Co. teacher accused of sexual conduct with multiple students
4 Durham demonstrators arrested for blocking Main Street
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
3 NC officers fired over 'extremely racist' rant caught on video
Youth advocates amplify 'defund SRO' message to Durham School leaders
Show More
The 90s Return Friday
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Saharan desert dust cloud to arrive over NC this weekend
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
More TOP STORIES News