This is the Battle of the Holiday Pies: What Side Are You On?

Pumpkin or Pecan? It's a discussion that comes up every holiday season.

Bang Bang Pie in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side makes more than 5,000 pies every holiday season.

ABC7's Jalyn Henderson checked out how they make three of their most popular holiday pies: Mick Klug apple pie, chocolate pecan, and pumpkin pie.

"The pies we do are classics with a twist," owner Michael Ciapciak said. "We will sell the most of the apple pie, closely followed by pumpkin."

See which one takes the cake in our taste test!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodpiethanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Town of Garner cancels Christmas parade
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
Dave Chappelle, Garth Brooks announce NC shows
Turkey trouble? Here's Butterball's hotline
750 new jobs coming to Durham County
Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
Show More
Expect to hear explosions in Wake County starting Monday
Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
Google tool shows best, worst times for Thanksgiving travel
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
More TOP STORIES News