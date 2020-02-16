This Macadamia Turtle Pie Is Delicious!

This pie is stacked high with vanilla ice cream, loaded with macadamia nuts, and oozing with chocolate and caramel sauce!
You can only get it at Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse, a true icon of the Chicago dining scene and Gold Coast neighborhood.
Gibsons is famous for their steaks, but you'll want to try this decadent desert!
"Its one of those things that just kind of sets the mood for the rest of the night," said Russell Kook, executive chef at Gibsons. "Its probably a pound and a half, to two pounds a slice."
For more information visit www.gibsonssteakhouse.com
