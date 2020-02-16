This Macadamia Turtle Pie Is Delicious!

This pie is stacked high with vanilla ice cream, loaded with macadamia nuts, and oozing with chocolate and caramel sauce!

You can only get it at Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse, a true icon of the Chicago dining scene and Gold Coast neighborhood.

Gibsons is famous for their steaks, but you'll want to try this decadent desert!

"Its one of those things that just kind of sets the mood for the rest of the night," said Russell Kook, executive chef at Gibsons. "Its probably a pound and a half, to two pounds a slice."

For more information visit www.gibsonssteakhouse.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Raleigh
Second arrest made in fatal shooting at Dunn Cook Out
Canes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021 season
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Harnett County
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
15-year-old accidentally shot, injured in Benson
Woldetensae shoots Virginia past North Carolina
Show More
No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60 behind 21 points by Cary
NC driving program aims to lower young adult deaths from crashes
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
DBAP to extend protective netting at stadium
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
More TOP STORIES News