This Man Designs Gorgeous Clothes for Barbie

Suresh is a fashion designer and lover of all things couture, who began making clothes for dolls back when he couldn't afford the supplies to dress a human form. Since, he has grown his passion for dolls clothing into a successful youtube channel!
