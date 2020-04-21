This Facebook group keeps the music going during COVID-19 shutdown

The Delco Quarantine Open Mic Facebook page is a virtual open mic designed to keep musicians connected with audiences and each other.

Musicians can sign up daily for a 30-minute time slot, between noon all the way to 2:00 a.m., to perform live on Facebook.

During the hours when artists are not playing live, musicians can post recorded performances or even go live.

The page was created by Delco natives John Taylor, Tara Ambrosine, and Zac Ciabattoni as a way to help musicians and artists who are feeling the burden of not being able to perform publicly during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The group believes that a lot of good original content will come out of this quarantine since most musicians are using this time to write.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countymore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Gov. Cooper asks VP Pence for more PPE for testing
Nurse says she's concerned about PPE, Wake County disputes claims
Apex woman home after 28 days in hospital for COVID19
Cary man hit, nearly killed by drunk driver while cycling
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
Smithfield employees worry they've contracted COVID-19
Fayetteville Police warn of uptick in rental home scams
Show More
'Depressing:' Small businesses wait on Congress to replenish PPP funds
Cary strawberry farm hires recently unemployed workers
4 outbreaks in one NC county linked to parties, celebrations
Some NC families to get $250 to feed children out of school
Face masks now required in public in Durham
More TOP STORIES News