This personal trainer overcame her drug addiction with fitness

Kim Harari is celebrating life, fitness and three-plus years of being clean. And she has her love of fitness to thank for being alive today.

The Philadelphia personal trainer was a star athlete in high school until she got hurt and became addicted to pain medication.


After a year's long battle, she found her love of fitness could help her beat addiction. now she's paying it forward by helping others find their best selves through fitness.

