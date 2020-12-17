This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!

PHILADELPHIA -- Slice pizza shop in Philadelphia is putting a spin on the traditional 7 Fishes feast.
And they are turning it into their latest pizza creation.
The pizza has tuna, crab meat, anchovies, sardines, clams, shrimp, and mussels.
While the 7 Fishes tradition takes place on Christmas Eve, the shop is offering this unique pizza all through December.
