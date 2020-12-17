localish

This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!

PHILADELPHIA -- Slice pizza shop in Philadelphia is putting a spin on the traditional 7 Fishes feast.

And they are turning it into their latest pizza creation.


The pizza has tuna, crab meat, anchovies, sardines, clams, shrimp, and mussels.


While the 7 Fishes tradition takes place on Christmas Eve, the shop is offering this unique pizza all through December.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 charged federally in drug ring involving UNC frats
Dr. Birx visits Raleigh, says she sees hope for normal summer
LATEST: Cumberland Schools adjust Plan B re-entry schedule
Gov. Cooper witnesses UNC Health frontline workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Wake County leaders encourage virtual holiday celebrations
1st shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrives at WakeMed Raleigh
This online scam looks to targets your love-life during the pandemic
Show More
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Womack Army Medical Center rolls out 1st wave of COVID-19 vaccine
Traffic delays on I-40 West south of downtown Raleigh due to crash
Gov. Cooper pardons 5 wrongfully convicted men
Pandemic disproportionately affecting women in workplace
More TOP STORIES News