Holiday Inspired Cocktails at Santa Baby LA

Grab your ugly Christmas sweater and check out Santa Baby LA, open Thursday-Saturday now until December 31st! Echo Park's newest Christmas pop-up bar. With signature christmas cocktails like "the son of the nutcracker" served in signature christmas glasses while watching your favorite christmas movies listening to your favorite christmas songs, this pop up is sure to get you in the christmas spirit! Have some drinks by the fireplace, grab a kiss underneath the miseltoe and make new christmas memories with friends and family!
For more head over to santababyla.com
