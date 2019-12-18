This Pop-up workshop takes all the work out of holiday shopping

Attention busy parents! There is a new pop-up to help make the holidays a little easier.

This brother and sister duo are Santa's little helpers! Forget turning your house into a workshop during the holidays. "Sleigh" will wrap, store, and even deliver your gifts for you!

They have the magic touch to make your gift special, such as gift wrapping designed to look like famous Philadelphia icons like Gritty.

The family business just started this year in Ambler, Pennsylvania, but they hope to use their newfound success to make Sleigh a nationwide service.

Sleigh for Gifts | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Garner
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
2 found dead in Orange County home
Popular Fayetteville gym suddenly shuts down leaving members, employees scrambling
RTP nonprofit teaches people how to write computer code for free
Ronald McDonald House creates Santa Room
Show More
Would-be thieves find empty packages on Durham front porch
Erica Parsons' father pleads guilty to murder
Get your Christmas presents wrapped and help homeless pets
Firefighters volunteer to repair bicycles in Durham
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
More TOP STORIES News