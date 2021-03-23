localish

Stop Asian Hate donuts sell out and spark conversation

FRISCO, Texas -- Detour Doughnuts and Coffee in Frisco is known for its gourmet doughnuts. Last week it added a new donut to its menu - a glazed doughnut covered in yellow frosting with "#StopAsianHate" written on top.

"I am an Asian woman and I am an Asian-owned business," said Jinny Cho, the owner of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee.

Cho was born in South Korea and raised in Texas. She said it's been tough during the pandemic hearing about the increase in hate crimes against Asians in the U.S.

"We need to show up for our people, and this is the best way I know how," she said.

Cho is donating the money from her #StopAsianHate doughnuts to the Support the AAPI Community Fund.

Her #StopAsianHate doughnuts sold out quickly last week with customers driving to her shop just to get one. Cho feels the strength and support from the community, and she hopes her doughnuts can bring productive conversation and awareness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasracismasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthlocalishdonuts
LOCALISH
Lynwood discount store creates buzz
Coffee with a purpose
NJ Veteran serves organic dog treats on wheels
Literacy program gifts NJ students 240K free books
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces further easing of restrictions
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Photos of migrant detention center highlight Biden's border secrecy
﻿Wake County housing relief program overrun with applications
Here's how some doctors' arrests and license violations go undetected
Are the recent mass shootings affecting your mental health?
Newly confirmed surgeon general to focus on COVID, opioids
Show More
NC bill would ban transgender youth from competing in female sports
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC's vaccination efforts are working
'Kind of tough': Some families struggle with language barriers in virtual learning
Biden pushes House-passed gun reforms after Boulder shooting
More TOP STORIES News