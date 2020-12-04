localish

This startup is building robotic tractors!

By Tim Sarquis
Central California farmers continue to deal with a labor shortage. Bear Flag Robotics steps in to take their tractors and upgrade them with autonomous technology, allowing a farmer's staff to be redeployed in other areas. In the long term, farmers will be able to produce more food, with less land and fewer people.

With the data their tractors can collect, Bear Flag Robotics founder Igino Cafiero says "we can use that information to grow crops more efficiently. We can increase yields that aren't possible today because of these insights we have."

To learn more about Bear Flag Robotics, check out their website here.

