Quadruple amputee mom learns how to drive again

Eight years ago, Katy Hayes made national headlines when she became a quadruple amputee.

The mom of three from Kingwood, Texas contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection days after giving birth. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

Katy has now learned to live without arms and legs in order to achieve her dreams - even learning to do something she never thought possible! She got back behind the wheel of a car and learned to drive again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plusabc13 plus kingwood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Timeline revealed in case of missing Holly Springs mother
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mysterious dog illness that has sickened hundreds identified
Former NC State basketball player dies after domestic dispute
IHOP rampage: Violent attack caught on video
Show More
1 arrested, 2 at large in case of mother killed in Raleigh
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Duke struggles to catch opossum living in dorm
More TOP STORIES News