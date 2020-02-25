Meet the man who built his dream home - a Texas-sized castle!

BELLVILLE -- Mike Newman originally planned to build a log cabin in Bellville, Texas. But he woke up in the middle of the night with an idea to create his own castle.

It took nearly 20 years, but Newman designed and built his dream home.

It comes with a moat, 3,000 pound drawbridge, chapel and courtyard. He even has a special perimeter wall to keep oncoming marauders out!

Newman hosts tours and jousting lessons six days a week, along with special events like weddings and parties. If you want to check out this Texas-sized castle, go to www.newmanscastle.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellvillesocietytexashomeall good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash
David Ayres declared an honorary North Carolinian
Minivan totaled in crash on US 64 in Apex
Temps Climb After the Rain
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
Video shows dark side of the moon
Show More
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Buttigieg tells ABC11 he's 'very concerned' about Bernie Sanders
Durham-based Aza Comics inspire women athletes
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Wake County K-9 finds man in 6-foot ravine during welfare check
More TOP STORIES News