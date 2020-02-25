Meet the man who built his dream home - a Texas-sized castle!

BELLVILLE -- Mike Newman originally planned to build a log cabin in Bellville, Texas. But he woke up in the middle of the night with an idea to create his own castle.

It took nearly 20 years, but Newman designed and built his dream home.

It comes with a moat, 3,000 pound drawbridge, chapel and courtyard. He even has a special perimeter wall to keep oncoming marauders out!

Newman hosts tours and jousting lessons six days a week, along with special events like weddings and parties. If you want to check out this Texas-sized castle, go to www.newmanscastle.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellvillesocietytexashomeall good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner woman accused of killing husband with baseball bat
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash
David Ayres declared an honorary North Carolinian
Minivan totaled in crash on US 64 in Apex
The 411: Cary Wegman's opening in August
Temps Climb After the Rain
Show More
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
Video shows dark side of the moon
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
CA transit station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Buttigieg tells ABC11 he's 'very concerned' about Bernie Sanders
More TOP STORIES News