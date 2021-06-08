localish

This toy collector has nearly $2 million worth of toys!

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Ronald Toby has an estimated $1.9 millions worth of toys.

Toby started collecting when he was 8 years old and has continued his love of toys well into his 60s.

The Philadelphia native calls his collection 'The Blue Collar Museum' because what you can find in his home is what the working class had growing up.

As you move through his home, every room has a theme. He has everything from dolls to sports memorabilia. There's a sports room, a doll room, a frozen room, and a boxing room.

