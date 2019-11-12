High school students build houses for homeless veterans

Students at Summer Creek and Kingwood Park High schools joined together on a project called "Students Helping Veterans: Big Heroes, Tiny Homes" over the past school year.

On each campus, students have been working hard to build a tiny home for a homeless veteran and have raised thousands of dollars from the community.


"Our vision all a long is to challenge every high school in America to build one, " architecture teacher James Gaylord said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
homelessveterans dayveteransabc13 plusfeel goodveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into NC after morning showers
Alamance County double murder suspect arrested
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Man gets life-saving surgery after damage from vaping
Show More
Grandmother killed, 3 teens seriously injured in Smithfield crash
Woman rescued from car dangling off bridge 50 feet above ground
Durham Rescue Mission sends out teams to help homeless
Fayetteville businesses honor POWs, MIAs with 'table for one'
World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday
More TOP STORIES News