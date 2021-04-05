localish

MOOD BOOSTER: Toddler who greets UPS drivers daily gifted his own UPS truck

By Virginia Cha
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Most people get excited when they see a UPS truck pulling up because it means a package is arriving. However, for one little boy, it's not the packages, it's the big brown trucks themselves that bring joy.

Clarissa Alcazar and her son Marco routinely run along a route that is near a UPS hub in Chula Vista, CA. Marco began waving to drivers every day along the run. One of those drivers was Ron Jimenez, who started to notice Marco in the last few months.

"He's usually in the same place so as we drive out. We honk, we wave, say hola!" says Jimenez.

Marco loves the UPS trucks so much, he now has UPS clothing, a little uniform, even pajamas. After visiting the hub and driving their toy truck, the employees decided to give him a truck of his own.

"They gave it a complete overhaul. Repainted it, put all our emblems and stickers all over it. The truck number is actually Marco's birthday," Jimenez says. "To see somebody who's appreciative of us and give us a kind smile and a wave that starts our day off with just a bang, and it brings hope back to us," he continued.

"Every time I have that thought, I get emotional about it," says Marco's mother. "He is so special to me that being able to share him with other people and give them joy, it's just, I have no words to describe how awesome that is."
