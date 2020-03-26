One of the Most Iconic Skate Shops in America is in West Chester

In business for more than four decades, Fairman's is beloved by the community it serves. From boards to apparel and footwear, this skate shop has you covered head to toe.

It even has an in-store skate park where you can try out your new wheels. Whether you're an experienced skater, or just looking to try out a new hobby, Fairman's authentic crew is there for you!



Fairman's Skate Shop | Instagram | Youtube
43 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west chester boroughlocalishskateboardingsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Lee County reports 2nd case of COVID-19
VA man known for faith, family dies from COVID-19 in NC
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
Wake Forest man prints masks during shortage amid COVID-19
What you can and can't do under Orange County's stay-at-home order
Reporter's hilarious reaction to bison caught on camera | WATCH
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Show More
Krispy Kreme gives free doughnuts to health care workers
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Raleigh budget to take a huge hit as city preps stay-at-home order
Body found in downtown Durham
Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food
More TOP STORIES News