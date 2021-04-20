localish

'Trashman' Cleans Philadelphia Streets Through Neighborhood Clean Ups

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA -- Terrill Haigler, a former sanitation worker from North Philadelphia, has created a huge social media following during the pandemic.

Back in June, Haigler launched his Instagram account known as Ya Fav Trashman, which now has more than 24,000 followers.

He wanted to bring awareness to what many sanitation workers were up against during last summer when the industry was getting a bad rep for delays with trash pick-ups.

Since then, Haigler's mission is to educate, advocate and integrate for anything that deals with sanitation workers.

"What I've learned is community is the most important thing in Philadelphia," Haigler said.

The father of three is no longer a sanitation worker. He left the Philadelphia Streets and Sanitation Department back in February, but his mission to clean up Philadelphia continues to flourish.

Since January, he's hosted neighborhood clean-up events throughout the city. He invites elected officials to interact with the community and clean up the streets.

More TOP STORIES News