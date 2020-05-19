The history behind Treebeards in Houston and its iconic comfort food

HOUSTON, Texas -- Treebeards opened in 1978 between a peep show arcade and a rowdy bar.

Now, more than 40 years later, the restaurant has become an icon in Houston, Texas.

The recipes have stayed the same for four decades, and there's always a long line for the famous red beans and rice, gumbo, and jambalaya.

But Treebeards isn't just known for its food! The restaurant has five locations, including one in the underground tunnels under downtown Houston.


Diners can also enjoy Treebeards at Christ Church Cathedral. The restaurant serves its mouth-watering food in the church's social hall and courtyard.

Treebeards announced on May 17 that they would be closing the Market Square location on June 26, 2020. But they will be opening a new location at Bunker Hill and I-10 in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time high
What the NC unemployment office is doing to handle claims surge
Rain likely for next few days
UK cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Duo robs gas station with watermelon head disguises
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Show More
LIST: Companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina
Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic
Free coronavirus antibody test available at PNC Arena event
Endangered pygmy hippo born at San Diego Zoo
The 411: Target extends hero pay
More TOP STORIES News