Houston's Urban Nutcracker: A modern, inclusive twist on a holiday classic

Dancer Traci Greene has performed on some of the most prestigious stages in the world, but she hasn't seen a lot of dancers who look like her.

So, Greene founded the Lab Performing Arts Initiative, a non-profit designed to help minority dancers struggling with expenses, availability, and lack of exposure.

Proceeds from Houston's Urban Nutcracker go toward scholarships.

You can expect to see the classic story you grew up with, but with a modern twist. And the locations the dancers visit might surprise you!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholidaydancemusicarts & culturediversity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC System names Guskiewicz Tar Heel chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Durham service dog appears on GMA
1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Johnston County
Hospital says Texas 10-month-old kept on life support is in pain
Show More
Western Boulevard closed for hours after crash
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
More TOP STORIES News