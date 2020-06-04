Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

It smells like BBQ. It looks like BBQ. Does it taste like BBQ?

We're talking about 100% vegan BBQ from Houston Sauce Pit, a food truck that started in January 2020!


Believe it or not, the customers we spoke with said you can't taste a difference! Menu items include a beef substitute made from a soy protein, a sausage substitute made from a pea protein and your traditional sides like potato salad, beans, pickles, and onions. Check out this edition of "Bite-Size" to see why vegan BBQ is making waves in Texas!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodfood truckveganktrkbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19 LATEST: Judge denies Madoff's request for release
NC House Speaker announces task force on justice
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope
Prosecutors describe racist slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Show More
After protests, Virginia governor orders removal of iconic Lee statue
Man dies after Durham shooting, DPD says
Drivers won't have to pass road test under bill passed by House
What white people can do to help fix racial injustice
The 411: AMC Theatres may not reopen
More TOP STORIES News