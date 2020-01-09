Virtual reality gym transports you to another world

For those who don't like working out or just think fitness can be a little boring, Black Box VR is going to change the way you look at going to the gym. This new company is moving into the future with the world's first virtual reality gym, making every other gym feel like part of the past. Members put on a custom a VR headset and find themselves transported into a virtual reality video game. The team at Black Box VR feels confident that pairing video gaming and exercising will help motivate people to reach their health and fitness goals!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedhealthfitnessexercisevirtual realityworkoutboxing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related
Officials: 'Highly likely' Iranian missile struck passenger plane
NC officials report first pediatric flu death of season
3 arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Selma
'Pantless prowler' arrest made after month-long investigation
Baby rhino born at NC Zoo
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster the first of its kind in NC
Show More
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
California kitchen supervisor creates manners competition
Raleigh police officer returns to serve after being shot multiple times
Harry and Meghan will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?
More TOP STORIES News