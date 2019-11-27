Visit This Drive-Through Window in Gary, Indiana for a Prayer

Skip having to get out of your car and get in line for a prayer! Gary Indiana pastor Morris Stokes makes prayer easy because all you have to do is Drive UP!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine deserter accused of murder arrested
Dave Chappelle, Garth Brooks announce NC shows
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
Can you win the Little Drummer Boy Challenge?
Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
Expect to hear explosions in Wake County starting Monday
Google tool shows best, worst times for Thanksgiving travel
Show More
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
No.1 Duke falls to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in OT
Dave Chappelle coming to Durham in December
Volunteers step up to make Thanksgiving meal for homeless
More TOP STORIES News