Watch as this firefighter sets a burpee world record!

This firefighter is an unofficial Guinness World Record holder, pending paperwork. 5,297 - that's how many burpees Nick Christopoulos said he did on Sunday in an un-air-conditioned gym. "It was as it sounds, awful...yeah," his venture to hold the title started simply enough- for every call at his firehouse, he'd do 100 burpees. "The day I started, I did 1,300 in one day," originally, Christopoulos wanted to set the record at his fire station, but COVID-19 slammed the door on that. Instead, a friend offered up their gym. Christopoulos says that since he started his journey for the title, the record had been broken twice - adding 600 more burpees than previously expected. "It was pretty devastating," he said after learning the news while training, "but it made me train even harder." With no AC after 12 hours of burpees, pending paperwork, the record is his. For now, Nick says he'll take a well-deserved week off.
