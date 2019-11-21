travel

Zip Line Through Fire with the Stars of "The Rookie"

This adventure begins with an ATV ride through the jungle with Reynaldo at the wheel and Karl leading the excursion to zip line through a fire. The 14 zip line course featured water and fire elements that proved to be more daring than any chase scenes the stars ever shot on "The Rookie". Xplor by Xcaret is hosted by Karl Schmid from On the Red Carpet, actor Reynaldo Pacheco, Eric Winter and Alyssa Diaz of The Rookie.
