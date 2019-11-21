sports

New Ram's Skydeck Experience Features 360-Degree Views of L.A.

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
