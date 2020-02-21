Triple J's Smokehouse, where 'life's too short not to eat good BBQ'

HOUSTON -- The motto at Triple J's Smokehouse is "Life's too short not to eat good BBQ". And the Scales family takes that seriously!

College sweethearts Jarrett and Rhonda Scales started the business in Houston, Texas in 1994, creating a restaurant where everyone from families in the neighborhood to Houston Texans players could feel at home. But their lives changed forever in 2018 when Jarrett suffered a heart attack and passed away.


Rhonda and Jarrett's brother have kept the business going in his memory, keeping his legacy alive with amazing food and a place that truly feels like home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodbarbecuebite size
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested as DNA links her to baby found dead in 1999
Black ice causes multiple crashes in Durham, Raleigh
Truck crashes into Durham house
Durham man charged with murdering man on Holloway Street
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
FedEx worker falls 75 feet off bridge while helping stranded driver
Show More
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Wienermobile relishing visit to Raleigh, Durham
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Triangle families say custom builder took more than $700K
More TOP STORIES News