A dog that was nearly put down due to its physical condition has landed in the perfect home.
Roo is a young foster dog that was born without its front legs and now uses a homemade wheelchair to get around. Once Roo grows some more, he can make use of an official wheelchair. As for now, he's using a homemade roller crafted from PVC pipes and skateboard wheels.
His human, Steve Jewell, also uses a wheelchair following an injury in a car accident. Roo was not only a perfect fit, but he also gave Jewell a reason to keep on rolling. Thanks to his relationship with Roo, he has a new lease on life enjoying activities like zip lining and skiing.
Man in wheelchair takes in dog with no front legs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News