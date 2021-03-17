localish

94-year-old woman's pandemic hobby is bringing a smile to children in hospitals

MESA, Ariz. -- 94-year-old Frances Chenoweth is staying busy by helping others during the pandemic.

Her family was trying to find ways to keep her occupied and safe during the pandemic as her days were typically packed with activities.

Then, they heard about Ryan's Case for Smiles, a nonprofit that started in 2007 that aims to comfort and support children in hospitals around the country. Volunteers buy the fabric and sew vibrant, fun pillowcases for children battling cancer or other serious illnesses.

"I think it's just fun to watch her grow and think 'You know I may be 94 but I can still do amazing things.' And she has. We're blown away by her," said daughter-in-law Sandy Wood.

Frances has sewn 80 pillowcases in the past few months, and even if things start to open back up and she can get back to her activities she hopes to continue sewing.
