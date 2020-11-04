localish

Chicago woman turns garden into giant altar for Day of the Dead

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A Chicago resident turned her garden into a big alter for the Day of the Dead, and it's got hundreds coming to check it out.

Isabel Hernandez has been a Pilsen resident for over 30 years. Every year, she created a big alter, or ofrenda, to remember her loved ones who have passed away. This Mexican tradition happens Nov. 1-2.

Hernandez said she created the alter to show her community this wonderful tradition of keeping family members' memories alive. She also said it's her way of attempting to influence the younger generations to practice and pass down Mexican traditions.

"This is a celebration of life. We are honoring their lives. That is why we put on alters with all the food that they used to enjoy," Hernandez said.

She said with the help of her mother, it took Hernandez eight days to decorate her garden for Dia de los Muertos and Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmexicolatinalatinolatino lifemexicanall goodlocalishwlshispanic heritagehispanic
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 26 COVID-19 cases reported at Durham school
Cooper unveils COVID-19 county map, pushes counties to curb spread
Cherokee, Choctaw ask Congress to deny Lumbee Recognition Act
Wegmans hiring 900 employees for new Triangle stores
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Acting Secretary of Defense makes quick stop at Fort Bragg
Task force supports removing Asheville Confederate monument
Show More
Recent retiree 'still shaking' from $150K lottery win
About 25% of Wake County secondary students have an F grade
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Durham Rescue Mission struggling with holiday toy drive
More TOP STORIES News