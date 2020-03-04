my go-to

Women-Owned Tequila Brand

CHICAGO -- Fino Tequila is one poison you won't feel too much the next morning.

The women-owned tequila brand founded by Sonali Patel and Jana Iyer is made with 100% agave.

Fino in Spanish means fine, smooth, and high-quality. It also stands for the Chicago-based company's motto of "Failure Is Not an Option." The acronym dates back to the '50s during the Apollo 13 mission.

Fino offers three different tequilas that include repasado, blanco, and anejo. All of them are made in a distillery in a small town called Arandas in Jalisco, Mexico.

For more information, visit Fino Tequila's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomexicobusinessalcoholmy go tolocalishwomen
MY GO-TO
This Houston hat store will make you feel like a real cowboy!
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
This trendy African clothing store gives back to the Philly community
Carolina Tiger Rescue gives tigers and big cats a second chance at life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus is no cause for panic, Wake Co. leaders say
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Brawl postpones NC high school basketball playoff game
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Local Red Cross employee heading to Tennessee after deadly tornadoes
Show More
'Season of yellow' returns in North Carolina
The 411: Skullbreaker challenge targets teens
Man dies from shooting at Garner apartment complex: Police
Cooper, Forest set up November showdown for governor
Dozens still missing following Nashville tornadoes
More TOP STORIES News