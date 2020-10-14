localish

Workout for Change tackles Philly's gun violence, social justice issues through exercise

PHILADELPHIA -- Tara Jean D'Antonio overcame homelessness to bring a powerful message to the world!

"Honestly, I had a very, very traumatic and difficult life," she said.


It would be impossible to see this from the surface, as the nutrition specialist was energetically leading a work out session in October.

"I went through a period where I was addicted to drugs, homeless about 11 years ago and I was 285 pounds," she said.

125 pounds later, she appears to be in the best shape of her life.


Earlier this year, she joined a litany of exercise enthusiasts who were displaced from their routines by COVID-19.

"In the beginning of the pandemic, nobody had anywhere to work out," she said. "And I knew it was an opportunity to raise money and awareness."

She began hosting outdoor exercise classes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art under the moniker, "Workout for Change." Initially supporting racial injustice and inequality, she focused today's session on gun violence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapumpedwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Treebeards is a Houston icon
This single mother of 4 churned her past into sweet success!
Lawyer-turned bagel consultant takes bagel recipe globally
Exploring art & culture through authentic Chinese dance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
LATEST: Shaw temporarily moves online after positive cases
Remains confirmed to be that of missing Hope Mills woman
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Show More
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Cooper, Forest to face off in NC gubernatorial debate tonight
Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Vance County home
New drive-in movie theater opens in Chapel Hill
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
More TOP STORIES News