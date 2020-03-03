localish

This Farm Is the World's Largest Producer of Raw Dairy Products

By Tim Sarquis
Where does your food come from? This dairy farm wants to connect their consumers back to the food they eat every day. Organic Pastures in Fresno, CA is the world's largest producer of raw dairy products. From raw milk to raw butter and cheeses, they make it all! Let's take a look at how this dairy farm takes "farm to table" to the next level.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofarm to tablecowmilkagriculturefarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Grab BBQ Here and Someone in Need Gets a Meal!
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
The Tug Hill Challenge dog race is a race like no other
The Krispy Kreme Challenge: 2400 Calories. 12 Donuts. 5 Miles.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh homeowner loses $1,500 to driveway scam
NCCU football player killed in Durham shooting
Rain should move out early evening -- about the time polls close
Primary Election Day in NC: Everything you need to know
Fort Bragg needs combat boots for display honoring fallen veterans
Video: Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Show More
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
How previously won delegates are divided as candidates leave 2020 race
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
First believed case of 'community spread' coronavirus in NY
Klobuchar, Buttigieg out: See who's still running for Dem nomination
More TOP STORIES News