WWII plane returned to Chicago area, where high school students fundraised for it 80 years ago

By Zach Ben-Amots
Related topics:
localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of rain, freezing rain on the way tonight
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC has distributed almost 2M vaccine doses
Federal charges added for men accused in 9-year-old's death in Durham
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
Luke Combs apologizes for Confederate flag imagery
Why do we get freezing rain instead of snow or sleet?
Show More
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Orange County native honored in TIME Magazine
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Houston hero Mattress Mack offers store as shelter -- again
More TOP STORIES News