WWII veteran gets 96th birthday parade

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- Social distancing could not keep one suburban Chicago community from honoring a very special man on his birthday.

John Ullinskey, a World War II veteran from Westchester, just turned 96.


Dozens of cars paraded past his home, bringing a smile to everyone's face.

"When I saw all of this, it was unbelievable," said Ullinskey, after watching a procession of dozens of vehicles drive by his house.


He was a sailor who survived D-Day and the invasion of Okinawa, both at the age of 19.

This 96-year-old veteran reminds us all that during an uncertain time, even when we're physically apart we're still together.
